Mom Installs Vending Machine To Limit Snacks During Lockdown

A woman in the UK has four kids who have been quarantined with her the past few months. Over that stretch of time, she noticed, they were eating more candy and unhealthy snacks. So Sarah Balsdon came up with an ingenious way to monitor their junk food intake. She installed a vending machine!

It's filled with their favorite treats, and the children can do chores to earn money for purchases. I think I need to do this in my house for portion control.