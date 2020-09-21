Monopoly's Latest Edition Features Disney Villains
Characters include Maleficent, Jafar, Captain Hook, Cruella De Vil, Scar, and others.
Just in time for Halloween, Disney and Monopoly have teamed up to release a villainous version of the game.
Characters include Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, Captain Hook from Peter Pan, Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians, and others. The board game is played with Poison Apple cards and evil coins. Monopoly: Disney Villains is on sale now.
