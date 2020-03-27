N. Richland Hills Rehab Goes Viral For "Happy" Dance

Since everyone is cooped up with the COVID-19 shelter-in-place mandates, a North Richland Hills therapy facility wanted to bring a smile to people's faces. So, the staff and patients at Green Valley Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center made a dance video to Pharell Williams' hit song "Happy".

You see people singing and dancing in the hallways, clearly enjoying themselves even during these distant times. As of now, the video has over 1300 likes.

Try to watch it without cracking a grin. We dare ya.

