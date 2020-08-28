North Texas Teacher Goes Viral Using "Baby Shark" To Teach Math

It's a new era for schooling so teachers are using unique methods to keep their classes engaged.

Hannah Roddy who teaches math at Skipcha Elementary School in Harker Heights, Texas came up with a creative way to instruct her 2nd graders. Using the earworm song "Baby Shark", Ms. Roddy danced for her students while wearing a furry shark costume. Her co-worker posted it to TikTok, and it's gained over 2.7 million likes in the past three days. Keep chomping, Ms. Roddy!