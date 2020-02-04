Nebraska Furniture Mart Is Hosting A Baby Crawl For Charity

Nebraska Furniture Mart in The Colony has another idea to raise money for the community. From blood drives, food donations, and help for the holidays, the home decor behemoth is no stranger to lending a hand.

On February 15th, they will be hosting a baby crawl from noon-3pm at their store located in the Grandscape development at 5600 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dr. 75056. They're also organizing a diaper drive to benefit Denton County Friends of the Family. Participants must be 15 months or younger. Registration takes place on site, and the event will be held near the Appliance/Electronics entrance. To find out more, please call the store at 972.668.3000.