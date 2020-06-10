Netflix Reboots Classic TV Show "Unsolved Mysteries"

The first 12 episodes will be released July 1st.

June 10, 2020
Sybil
I think my Robert Stacks trench coat just flew off. Netflix announced a reboot of the hit tv show "Unsolved Mysteries".

The first season includes 12 episodes that will be released on July 1st. Here's a list of what cases the first six shows will feature.

