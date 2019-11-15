New App Gauges How Well You Can Sing Like Freddie Mercury

If your go-to karaoke song is anything by Queen, this is the perfect app for you!

It's called Freddie Meter, and it measures how well you can perform when you go head-to-head with Freddie Mercury himself. Partnered with YouTube, the website allows you to choose from the following four songs: "Don't Stop Me Now", "We Are the Champions", "Bohemian Rhapsody", and "Somebody to Love". Then it rates your pitch, melody, and timbre. Naturally, I used my favorite cover of "We Are the Champions" which was when Dirk Nowitzki sang it at the 2011 NBA Championship parade in Victory Park.

Video of Dirk Leads team in We Are The Champions

The Tall Baller from the G only scored a 42%, but I'm convinced my personal score would be even lower. The only thing better would be is if he got a '41'!

