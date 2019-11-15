New App Gauges How Well You Can Sing Like Freddie Mercury

Sing along, and you'll be given a score of how closely you sound like the Queen frontman.

November 15, 2019
Sybil
Freddie Mercury (1946 - 1991), lead singer of 70s hard rock quartet Queen, in concert in Milton Keynes.

(Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

If your go-to karaoke song is anything by Queen, this is the perfect app for you!

It's called Freddie Meter, and it measures how well you can perform when you go head-to-head with Freddie Mercury himself. Partnered with YouTube, the website allows you to choose from the following four songs: "Don't Stop Me Now", "We Are the Champions", "Bohemian Rhapsody", and "Somebody to Love". Then it rates your pitch, melody, and timbre. Naturally, I used my favorite cover of "We Are the Champions" which was when Dirk Nowitzki sang it at the 2011 NBA Championship parade in Victory Park.

The Tall Baller from the G only scored a 42%, but I'm convinced my personal score would be even lower. The only thing better would be is if he got a '41'!

Dirk results on Freddie Mercury app
(Sybil Summers/ Entercom)

 

