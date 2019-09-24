New Food At The State Fair Will Excite Or Repulse You

We're only two days away from the gates opening at the 2019 State Fair of Texas, and concessionaires are serious about providing memorable foods. This year's newest creations range from sweet to savory to downright gagworthy. Which of these menu options would you be willing to try?

Good Ole Creole Boudin Egg Roll with Pepper Jack Cheese: The East says Howdy to the West in a " Good Ole Creole Boudin Egg Roll with Pepper Jack Cheese". The traditional savory seasoned rice has been fused with the ooey, gooey goodness of Pepper Jack Cheese, yummy! All rolled in a flaky, crispy wonton wrapper. Deep fried to a golden brown and ready for a splash of Sweet Chili paste dipping sauce.

Cajun Crab Bombs: Two iconic flavors of the Gulf, crab and shrimp, are combined with a Cajun twist to make our mouth-watering "Cajun Crab Bombs"! First, we take jumbo lump and backfin crab meat and mix in just enough egg, panko, and seasoning to form our signature "Crab Bombs"! Next, we insert a Jumbo Shrimp into each bomb, with the tail sticking out as "The Fuse"! The Crab Bombs are then dusted lightly with fish fry and Cajun seasoning before fried golden brown. Served with Remoulade Sauce.

Cotton Candy Burrito: From the creators of the Cotton Candy Taco comes a new twist on a Tex-Mex favorite! The Cotton Candy Burrito comes in two flavors: Lavender Bean Cheesecake and Chocolate Caramel. Lavender bean ice cream is wrapped in cheesecake flavored cotton candy and topped with sprinkles. Caramel Sea Salt Ice Cream is wrapped in chocolate flavored cotton candy and topped with sprinkles.

Champagne Jell-O Hot Shot: Great Texas favorites come together in an explosion of flavors. Tongue tingling Champagne, crisp Chablis and cool, sweet as candy Watermelon Jell-O with spicy slices of Jalapenos make this a memorable adult treat. Served in a 3.25 oz portion cup for your enjoyment.

Chicks in a Cone: Piping hot, extra crispy, mouthwatering fried popcorn chicken, perfectly seasoned with Cajun goodness and tossed into a scrumptious waffle cone then drizzled with your choice of a house sweet sauce or mama's hot sauce!

Chuco’s Churro’s: There’s a churro for everyone! Whether you like a filled churro, a churro split, a churro sundae, or just the classic churro, Chuco’s Churreria has you covered.

Deep Fried Chicken Cordon Bleu Stuffed Waffles: Perfectly Deep Fried Fresh Breaded Chicken cutlets stuffed with Prosciutto di Parma (Italian Ham), melty swiss cheese baked seamlessly inside an original Belgian "Liege" Waffle (made from dough, not batter) infused with authentic European pearl sugar. Each "Deep Fried Chicken Cordon Bleu Stuffed Waffle" will be generously dusted with a sweet and savory seasoning and served with a drizzle/dipping sauce like you have never tasted before. It is spicy made syrup chipotle kicker sauce that will blow your mind!

Deep Fried Energy Bites: A protein packed energy bite fried in a sweet rolled oat batter, graciously drizzled with an espresso chocolate glaze, and served on a bed of fried coconut shreds. These nutritious bites of goodness are the perfect blend of peanut butter, chocolate, honey, oats, and coconut. Indulge in a sweet snack without the regret!

Deep Fried Nutella Custard Stuffed French Toast: Deep Fried Nutella Custard Stuffed French Toast is a sweet French toast sandwich filled with the ever-popular Nutella, homemade vanilla custard, and sweet smoked crumbled bacon between two pieces of French Toast. This amazing blend of flavors is then coated with a ground blend of many popular breakfast cereals and deep fried to perfection. Crunch on the outside, soft and sweet flavors on the inside! Topped with stiff, handmade whipped cream and a strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, lemonade puree.

Deep Fried Potato Salad: Deep fried comfort food in a bite! Potatoes, sweet relish, eggs, and onions are diced, mashed, then rolled together into a ball, tossed in Pearlie’s house seasonings, and deep fried to perfection. Yum!

Fried Southern Bourbon Bread Pudding: Mama's bread-pudding with a Southern New Orleans flare is soaked in milk, bourbon, brown sugar and spices for a burst of delicious flavors. Each bread pudding ball is hand-breaded with breadcrumbs and flash fried so that each bite is custardy, crispy and crunchy. Each dish is served with a side of sweet bourbon graze for dipping and it'll have you wanting to take another bite.

Fry Rub & Rye: This refreshing libation begins with wine-based whiskey, egg whites, lemon juice and maple syrup, which together are shaken vigorously, creating a rich velvety mixture. It's then poured into a (plastic) glass which has a smoky mesquite BBQ rub dusted rim, and then adding a light, mango infused craft beer. This thirst quencher is then "dressed" with a skewer that has a fried pickle wedge, onion ring, and a stuffed jalapeno popper to completer your BBQ beverage experience.

Loaded Baked Potato Funnel Cake: New twist on a fair favorite. Funnel cake dressed to look and taste like a "loaded with all the goodies" baked potato.

Nutty Bar-Bar: Customize your classic Nutty Bar with a variety of toppings to choose from, such as colored sprinkles, toasted coconut, Butterfingers, or Rice Krispies. Of course, there’s still the original nutty bar with peanuts!

PB & J Bacon Pickle Dog: We slice a large crispy, crunchy dill pickle. Roll it in a special batter and deep fry. It is served on a hot-dog style sweet Hawaiian Bun Drizzled with peanut butter and topped with Bacon Jam.

Pearlie’s Parfaits: Pearlie’s renowned parfaits! Cream pudding layered over a honey graham cracker crust and topped with whipped cream. Flavors available in Death by Chocolate, Lemon Sunshine, Strawberry Fields, and Totally Nana’ Sweet Banana Pudding.

Stuffed Turkey Leg: Smokey John’s smoked turkey leg topped with dirty rice, a tasty Cajun cream sauce, grilled shrimp, and finished with a sprinkling of parmesan.

The “Ain’t no Lie it’s Fried” Steak: The State Fair gets a true Steak House experience with a Texas steak worthy of Big Tex. A 14oz Strip Steak is slowly tenderized for 5 hours before hitting the fryer to get the inside and the outside of your steak perfect. Order your steak to your likeness (rare to well done and all points in between). We have set our timers and our fryer temp precisely to get your steak PERFECT. We fry our steaks in beef tallow to get that extra added flavor and crispy char. Our steak will be cut for you and placed on a pile of garlic fries that also get crisped up in our steak fryer. A side of our house recipe chimichurri sauce completes your Texas Feast!

