New Insta-Trend Is Wearing Matching Nail Polish With Your Dog!

I had to try this primping fad with my sweet Duncan.

August 7, 2019
Sybil
Dog with painted nails on paw

(Aksakalko/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus)

Just when we thought dogs weren't already living their best lives, we upped the ante. 

Trending on Instagram is the #pawdicure which is exactly what it sounds like pedicures on paws. Personally, I think it should be "pet-icure", but I don't make the rules. Regardless, I stumbled across this and instantly knew what I had to do. So, my sweet Pittie/Boxer rescue, Duncan, and I grabbed our nail pawlish and started painting. 

Now, we're twinsies.

Had to do it. Matching #pawlish with my girl Duncan. We’re so extra. ------

Other incredible dog parents: 

Hand and paw... Girl and her dog... Matching nails! @peticuresbytess #nailsdid #matchingnails #paws #bostonterrier #pawlish #polish#doglife #ifeelpretty #sandiegodogs #sandiegodoggrooming #SanDiego #northpark #nails #nailpolish #nailsalon #pamperyourpet #caringfordogs #bestofsandiego #onlythebestwilldo #lovingwhatido

Our 4th of July pedicure using @princesspawdicure nail polish because it’s the best for humans and puppies!!! Safe and non toxic! #happy4thofjuly #happy4th #dogs #doggie #doggielove #dogsoninstagram #doglovers #dogs_of_instagram #doggy #princesspawdicure #princesspawdicurenailpolish #dognails #dognailpolish #pets #petnailpolish #polishdog #polishfordogs

Max is celebrating #pridemonth2019 with a mani-pedi #muttskickbutt #pitbullsofinstagram #staffymix #dogsofinsta #pawlish

Nail Polish Lookalikes (joe-ks.com 2012) #nailpolishlookalikes #nailpolish #nailpolishaddict #nailpolishlover #nailpolishlove #nailpolishart #nailpolishobsessed #nailpolishtouchup #nailpolishremover #dogmailpolish #petnailpolish #manicure #manicured #nails #nailcare #nailart #dogmanicure #joe_ks

@espreeanimal red pawlish with @warrenlondon white pawlish pen #nailsofinstagram #nailsoftheday #nails #dognails #dognailart #pawlish #nailart #nailpaint #manicure #pawdicure #dogsofinstagram #paws #rednails #nailsonfleek #dogs #doggrooming #petgrooming #roseville #rosevilledogs #petgroomer #doggroomer #petstylist #dogstylist #grooming #creativegrooming #groomer

Now, we're headed to get blowouts. 

