New Insta-Trend Is Wearing Matching Nail Polish With Your Dog!

Just when we thought dogs weren't already living their best lives, we upped the ante.

Trending on Instagram is the #pawdicure which is exactly what it sounds like pedicures on paws. Personally, I think it should be "pet-icure", but I don't make the rules. Regardless, I stumbled across this and instantly knew what I had to do. So, my sweet Pittie/Boxer rescue, Duncan, and I grabbed our nail pawlish and started painting.

Now, we're twinsies.

Other incredible dog parents:

A post shared by Blanca Soto (@blanksoto) on Dec 16, 2016 at 1:01pm PST

Now, we're headed to get blowouts.

