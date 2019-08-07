New Insta-Trend Is Wearing Matching Nail Polish With Your Dog!
I had to try this primping fad with my sweet Duncan.
Just when we thought dogs weren't already living their best lives, we upped the ante.
Trending on Instagram is the #pawdicure which is exactly what it sounds like pedicures on paws. Personally, I think it should be "pet-icure", but I don't make the rules. Regardless, I stumbled across this and instantly knew what I had to do. So, my sweet Pittie/Boxer rescue, Duncan, and I grabbed our nail pawlish and started painting.
Now, we're twinsies.
Had to do it. Matching #pawlish with my girl Duncan. We’re so extra. ------
Other incredible dog parents:
Hand and paw... Girl and her dog... Matching nails!
Our 4th of July pedicure using nail polish because it's the best for humans and puppies!!! Safe and non toxic!
Max is celebrating #pridemonth2019 with a mani-pedi
Nail Polish Lookalikes
red pawlish with white pawlish pen
Now, we're headed to get blowouts.
