New List Names Frisco The Best City In America For Quarantining At Home

There are three DFW suburbs in the top 10.

August 12, 2020
Sybil
Stay At Home And Family Housing Concept. Cutout Paper House In Hands Of Little Girl Her Parents,

(Prostock-Studio/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus)

Categories: 
Around Town
Coronavirus
Culture
Features
Health
Local
Shows

A company called LawnStarter surveyed 150 cities in the U.S. to rank the best towns for people to quarantine in. They factored in 29 metrics ranging from property crime rate, pedestrian fatalities, suicide rate, food availability, quality of life, and financial security. Three of the top 10 are in our metroplex. 

America’s 10 Best Cities to Be Stuck at Home

  1. Frisco, TX
  2. Elk Grove, CA
  3. McKinney, TX
  4. Overland Park, KS
  5. Fremont, CA
  6. Des Moines, IA
  7. Santa Clarita, CA
  8. Plano, TX
  9. Virginia Beach, VA
  10. Irvine, CA

America's Best and Worst Cities to Be Quarantined In
(Graphic courtesy of LawnStarter)
Tags: 
DFW
Metroplex
Coronavirus
Quarantine
Lockdown
list
america