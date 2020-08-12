New List Names Frisco The Best City In America For Quarantining At Home
There are three DFW suburbs in the top 10.
August 12, 2020
A company called LawnStarter surveyed 150 cities in the U.S. to rank the best towns for people to quarantine in. They factored in 29 metrics ranging from property crime rate, pedestrian fatalities, suicide rate, food availability, quality of life, and financial security. Three of the top 10 are in our metroplex.
America’s 10 Best Cities to Be Stuck at Home
- Frisco, TX
- Elk Grove, CA
- McKinney, TX
- Overland Park, KS
- Fremont, CA
- Des Moines, IA
- Santa Clarita, CA
- Plano, TX
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Irvine, CA