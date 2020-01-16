New Study Says People Don't Like Dallas Nickname "Big D"

A new study suggests that these are the "Most Annoying Nicknames for U.S. Cities". CBS Boston says they don't like being called "Beantown".

They also posted the top five other irritating alter egos, according to 1000 Americans surveyed by Bospar.

5 "Beantown" (Boston)

4. (tie). "San Fran" (San Francisco)

3 (tie). "Frisco" (San Francisco)

2. "Big D" (Dallas)

1. "Hollyweird" (Hollywood)

We have tons of pet names for cities within the metroplex. Are there any you can't stand?

Dallas: "Big D"/ "Triple D"/ "City of Hate"

Fort Worth: "Funkytown"/ "Cowtown"/ "Panther City"

Arlington: "AggTown"/ "Cleavage of DFW"/ "A-Town"

Flower Mound: "FlowMo"

Hurst/Euless/Bedford: "HEB"

Denton: "Little D"/"Little Austin"/ "Music Capital of North Texas"

Southlake: "CougarTown"

Burleson/Cleburne: "JoCo"

Garland: "Land of Gar"

Mesquite: "Meh-skeet-skeet-skeet-skeet-skeet"

McKinney: "Oklahoma"

Got any to add?

**Sybil Summers is on the air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram**