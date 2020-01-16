New Study Says People Don't Like Dallas Nickname "Big D"

Which DFW alter egos do you despise?

January 16, 2020
Sybil
The Hyatt Regency Hotel and Reunion Tower at sunset on January 12, 2009 in Dallas, Texas.

(Ronald Martinez/ Getty Images)

Categories: 
Around Town
Culture
Features
Headlines
Local News

A new study suggests that these are the "Most Annoying Nicknames for U.S. Cities". CBS Boston says they don't like being called "Beantown". 

They also posted the top five other irritating alter egos, according to 1000 Americans surveyed by Bospar. 

 

5  "Beantown" (Boston)

4. (tie). "San Fran" (San Francisco)

3 (tie). "Frisco" (San Francisco)

2. "Big D" (Dallas)

1. "Hollyweird" (Hollywood)

 

We have tons of pet names for cities within the metroplex. Are there any you can't stand?

 

Dallas: "Big D"/ "Triple D"/ "City of Hate" 

Fort Worth: "Funkytown"/ "Cowtown"/ "Panther City"

Arlington: "AggTown"/ "Cleavage of DFW"/ "A-Town"

Flower Mound: "FlowMo"

Hurst/Euless/Bedford: "HEB"

Denton: "Little D"/"Little Austin"/ "Music Capital of North Texas"

Southlake: "CougarTown"

Burleson/Cleburne: "JoCo"

Garland: "Land of Gar"

Mesquite: "Meh-skeet-skeet-skeet-skeet-skeet"

McKinney: "Oklahoma"

 

Got any to add? 

 

**Sybil Summers is on the air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram**

 

Tags: 
DFW
nicknames
Dallas
fort worth
Metroplex
arlington