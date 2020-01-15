NFL Hall Of Fame Snubs Dallas Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson

The Original #88's reaction is gut-wrenching to watch.

January 15, 2020
Sybil
Former NFL wide receiver Drew Pearson speaks during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Today, the powers-that-be in Canton, Ohio rounded out their centennial class. The National Football League's Hall of Fame has been announcing the 2020 inductees for a few days now. 

We were all excited on Sunday that Super Bowl-winning former Head Coach Jimmy Johnson made the roster. His tearful reaction jerked at all of our heartstrings. Earlier today, we were also elated when word that former Cowboys' safety Cliff Harris would be joining JJ. The major downer was learning that one half of the famous "Hail Mary" play of Cowboys lore (the other half is Roger Staubach) was rejected... again. Drew Pearson is the sole member of the 1970 All-Decade team to not be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. There are 18 receivers in the club. 17 have gold jackets. Pearson is the only one who doesn't. He was understandably upset upon hearing the news. 

 

After some time to reflect, Pearson talked to Newy Scruggs at NBC DFW. 

 

My heart hurts watching this legend and his passion. Long live the original #88.

