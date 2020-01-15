NFL Hall Of Fame Snubs Dallas Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson

Today, the powers-that-be in Canton, Ohio rounded out their centennial class. The National Football League's Hall of Fame has been announcing the 2020 inductees for a few days now.

We were all excited on Sunday that Super Bowl-winning former Head Coach Jimmy Johnson made the roster. His tearful reaction jerked at all of our heartstrings. Earlier today, we were also elated when word that former Cowboys' safety Cliff Harris would be joining JJ. The major downer was learning that one half of the famous "Hail Mary" play of Cowboys lore (the other half is Roger Staubach) was rejected... again. Drew Pearson is the sole member of the 1970 All-Decade team to not be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. There are 18 receivers in the club. 17 have gold jackets. Pearson is the only one who doesn't. He was understandably upset upon hearing the news.

Truly a sad day. Drew Pearson in now the only member of the NFL 1970’s All Decade 1st Team not in. The only player NOT in. #Cowboys @NBCDFWSports pic.twitter.com/1601DD4myZ — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) January 15, 2020

“It hurts. They broke my heart.” --



Drew Pearson misses out on the Hall of Fame. He’s the only member of the 1970s All-Decade Team not in.



(via @newyscruggs) pic.twitter.com/5OR40Q8lwU — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 15, 2020

After some time to reflect, Pearson talked to Newy Scruggs at NBC DFW.

“But God, I’m 69.” It was an emotional day at @88DrewPearson’s home and it was this quote that lifted everyone’s spirits shortly after Drew found out he was not selected for the @ProFootballHOF @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/nGmX2XSwgd — Noah Bullard (@noah_bullard) January 15, 2020

My heart hurts watching this legend and his passion. Long live the original #88.

