NFL Hall of Famer's Answer Makes Steve Harvey Swear On Celebrity Family Feud

Sunday's edition of Celebrity Family Feud will definitely be memorable. The longtime game show pitted NFL Hall of Famers against NFL Rising Stars.

Teams were comprised of:

Hall of Famers

Michael Irvin, Dallas Cowboys

Orlando Pace, St. Louis Rams

Cris Carter, Minnesota Vikings

Kevin Greene, Pittsburgh Steelers

Bruce Smith, Buffalo Bills

Rising Stars

Damien Williams, Kansas City Chiefs

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens

Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

During the final round of the game, 11-time Pro Bowler Bruce Smith made host Steve Harvey swear on national television with his ridiculous answer to the question: "“If Captain Hook was moonlighting as a handyman, he might replace his hook with what tool?” Watch below for the video. (**Language possibly NSFW**)