NFL Hall of Famer's Answer Makes Steve Harvey Swear On Celebrity Family Feud
Bruce Smith guessed a male body part during a special football edition of the game show.
July 15, 2020
Sunday's edition of Celebrity Family Feud will definitely be memorable. The longtime game show pitted NFL Hall of Famers against NFL Rising Stars.
Teams were comprised of:
Hall of Famers
- Michael Irvin, Dallas Cowboys
- Orlando Pace, St. Louis Rams
- Cris Carter, Minnesota Vikings
- Kevin Greene, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Bruce Smith, Buffalo Bills
Rising Stars
- Damien Williams, Kansas City Chiefs
- Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
- Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
- Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts
- Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
During the final round of the game, 11-time Pro Bowler Bruce Smith made host Steve Harvey swear on national television with his ridiculous answer to the question: "“If Captain Hook was moonlighting as a handyman, he might replace his hook with what tool?” Watch below for the video. (**Language possibly NSFW**)