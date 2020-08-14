Nickelback Covers Charlie Daniels' "Devil Went To Georgia"
The rock band payed tribute to the late icon, but I'm not sure this version is going over too well.
August 14, 2020
I've said numerous times that one of my favorite songs on our KLUV playlist is Charlie Daniels Band's "Devil Went Down to Georgia".
I'll even admit that I don't hate Nickelback, even though that's an unpopular opinion.
But when the Canadian band tried to honor the late country superstar with a rock version of his most popular song, I have to draw the line. Take a listen to Nickelback's cover of this classic and let me know your thoughts. (**Language NSFW**)