Nickelback Covers Charlie Daniels' "Devil Went To Georgia"

The rock band payed tribute to the late icon, but I'm not sure this version is going over too well.

August 14, 2020
Sybil
Nickelback attend a memorabilia case dedication ahead of the band's five-night "Feed the Machine" residency at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on February 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Ethan Miller/ Getty Images)

I've said numerous times that one of my favorite songs on our KLUV playlist is Charlie Daniels Band's "Devil Went Down to Georgia".

I'll even admit that I don't hate Nickelback, even though that's an unpopular opinion. 

But when the Canadian band tried to honor the late country superstar with a rock version of his most popular song, I have to draw the line. Take a listen to Nickelback's cover of this classic and let me know your thoughts. (**Language NSFW**)

 

 

