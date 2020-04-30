Nike To Launch Luke Doncic Edition Shoes Today

Late last year, Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic signed an endorsement deal with Nike. The brand announced recently that today would be launch day of his first shoe deal with the legendary company. As of press time, they've already sold out.

The sneaker is part of the Air Jordan 1 Mid series, and Luka's particular pair are called "Mindfulness". This is apparently an homage to his pregame ritual of chilling and finding balance. They feature the words “Breathe & Center” on the heels. Inside the kicks, the phrases “Make Buckets” and “Remember Who You Are" outline the traditional Jordan logo.

Doncic seemed pretty excited about the collab.