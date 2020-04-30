Nike To Launch Luke Doncic Edition Shoes Today

The Dallas Mavericks' star shared a sneak peek on his Instagram.

April 30, 2020
Sybil
Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during play against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half at American Airlines Center on March 06, 2020 in Dallas, Texas.

(Ronald Martinez/ Getty Images)

Late last year, Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic signed an endorsement deal with Nike. The brand announced recently that today would be launch day of his first shoe deal with the legendary company. As of press time, they've already sold out. 

The sneaker is part of the Air Jordan 1 Mid series, and Luka's particular pair are called "Mindfulness". This is apparently an homage to his pregame ritual of chilling and finding balance. They feature the words “Breathe & Center” on the heels. Inside the kicks, the phrases “Make Buckets” and “Remember Who You Are" outline the traditional Jordan logo. 

Coming soon...

Doncic seemed pretty excited about the collab. 

 

 

