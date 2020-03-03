North Texas Man Loses 30 Pounds After Eating Only Dog Food

A little over a month ago, we introduced you to Mitch Felderhoff. He and his brother own Muenster Milling which makes dog food among other products.

Mitch decided to eat nothing but his own canine cuisine for 30 days to prove how healthy it is for your pet. The results were astounding. He lost 30 pounds and his cholestorol dropped 60 points. Felderhoff admits it wasn't an easy feat, but it did teach him to change his eating habits for the better. He consumes less and advises others to not ingest so much junk food. According to the self-enforced doggie dieter, “I can’t pretend it was awesome, but it got me through. Never did I think in 30 days I could have the exact opposite effect of Super Size Me.”

Video of Mitch Felderhoff discussing how eating dog food improved his health! || Daybreak WFAA

**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok**