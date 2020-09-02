Novelty Store Unveils New Candy Cane Flavors: Ketchup, Mac & Cheese, Pizza, Pho, And More

Would you try any of these flavors?

September 2, 2020
Sybil
Colorful festive Lollipops on white wooden background selective focus top view

(Nataly Mayak/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus)

Categories: 
Culture
Features
Nerd Talk
Shows

A novelty shop in Seattle (think Spencer's PLUS) is now offering a variety of odd candy cane flavors. 

Archie McPhee is selling ketchup, pizza, mac & cheese, pho, bacon, and other uncandylike treats. Would you try them?

Tags: 
candy canes
flavors
food
gross
Kale
pho
Mac & Cheese
Pizza