Novelty Store Unveils New Candy Cane Flavors: Ketchup, Mac & Cheese, Pizza, Pho, And More

A novelty shop in Seattle (think Spencer's PLUS) is now offering a variety of odd candy cane flavors.

Archie McPhee is selling ketchup, pizza, mac & cheese, pho, bacon, and other uncandylike treats. Would you try them?

So far, a mixed reaction to Ketchup Candy Canes! https://t.co/EVDbUE2Xy1 pic.twitter.com/Tw0BaCBZ1Y — Archie McPhee (@ArchieMcPhee) September 2, 2020

New candy cane alert! Pho Candy Canes! A pretty good pho-similie of the real things. https://t.co/Xqzu7YzPor pic.twitter.com/gQqOT05nnZ — Archie McPhee (@ArchieMcPhee) September 1, 2020

New candy cane alert! Shiitake Mushroom Candy Canes! This stuff is the shiitake!https://t.co/PiWjJjObaF pic.twitter.com/bQ39QhGnZY — Archie McPhee (@ArchieMcPhee) September 1, 2020