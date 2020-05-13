NTX Students Sign Petitions To Hold Graduation Ceremonies

With everything being held online these days, some students and parents are hoping for a more traditional experience. Rather than graduate virtually, nearly half a million people have signed petitions asking to postpone ceremonies so they can walk across the stage in a cap and gown.

At last count in DFW, the advocates included:

5881 signatures targeting Frisco Independent School District in Collin County

4814 signatures targeting Fort Worth Independent School District in Tarrant County

4069 signatures targeting Fort Worth Independent School District in Tarrant County

2386 signatures targeting Killeen Independent School District in Bell County

1117 signatures targeting Venus Independent School District in Johnson County

1093 signatures targeting Dallas Independent School District in Dallas County

Here's a spreadsheet with the latest info and where you can sign.