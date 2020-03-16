NYC Rat Becomes Internet Sensation For Carrying Egg McMuffin

Move over Pizza Rat, McMuffin Mouse is here to steal your thunder.

March 16, 2020
Sybil
Grey rat

(andregric/iStock/ Getty Images Plus)

Categories: 
Culture
Features
Local News
Shows

Remember Pizza Rat? He was the adorable vermin who lugged a slice of pizza through the streets of New York, and the internet fell in love? 

Allow me to introduce you to McMuffin Mouse. This furry little creature was caught on camera nosing an Egg McMuffin down some stairs in the city. 

 

Isn't he sooooo cute?!

**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on FacebookInstagramTwitter, and TikTok**

Tags: 
pizza rat
Mouse
Rat
NYC
New York
viral