NYC Rat Becomes Internet Sensation For Carrying Egg McMuffin

Remember Pizza Rat? He was the adorable vermin who lugged a slice of pizza through the streets of New York, and the internet fell in love?

Allow me to introduce you to McMuffin Mouse. This furry little creature was caught on camera nosing an Egg McMuffin down some stairs in the city.

And just like that a star was born—Egg McMuffin Rat #subwaycreatures pic.twitter.com/vCeVirHRUK — Rick (@SubwayCreatures) March 13, 2020

Isn't he sooooo cute?!

**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok**