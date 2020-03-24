Omni Hotel Dallas Lights Up The Skyline With COVID-19 PSAs

On Monday, the Omni Hotel in Dallas had one simple message: Wash Your Hands.

The building is part of Big D's iconic skyline, and they are known to use their light system for various causes (Dallas Cowboys, TX/OU weekend, Mary Kay conventions, etc.) This week, they are reminding the metroplex some precautionary tips on how to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

