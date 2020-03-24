Omni Hotel Dallas Lights Up The Skyline With COVID-19 PSAs
The iconic building is sharing Coronavirus prevention tips with nightly messages.
On Monday, the Omni Hotel in Dallas had one simple message: Wash Your Hands.
The building is part of Big D's iconic skyline, and they are known to use their light system for various causes (Dallas Cowboys, TX/OU weekend, Mary Kay conventions, etc.) This week, they are reminding the metroplex some precautionary tips on how to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.
#bekind #washyourhands #stayhome #flattenthecurve . . . . . -- @josephhaubert
Omni Hotel Dallas For The Win today. I love my city. We are all one. ------ @omnidallas . . . . . . . #omnidallas #omnihotels #dallastexas #dallas #dallasconventioncenter #washyourhands #covid #covid_19 #coviddallas #saftey #sanitize #hygienetips #downtowndallas #ftw #forthewin #ilovemycity #ilovedallas
------ #StayHome https://t.co/qKoxr2WXpL— Omni Dallas Hotel (@OmniDallas) March 24, 2020
