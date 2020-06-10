Only 1/3 Of People Are Comfortable With Loosened COVID Rules

Now that all 50 states have loosened Coronavirus restrictions, businesses are slowly starting to re-open. A new survey asked Americans how comfortable they are going out in public. The results are rather low.

35%- Comfortable going out to eat

32%- Comfortable going on vacation

31%- Comforable going to a mall

29%- Comfortable going to a museum

22%- Comfortable going to a movie theater

21%- Comfortable going to a gym

20%- Comfortable going to an amusement park

17%- Comfortable going to a concert

13%- Comfortable traveling abroad

Stay safe and healthy.