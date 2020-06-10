Only 1/3 Of People Are Comfortable With Loosened COVID Rules

June 10, 2020
Portrait of a sad woman in a medical mask at a table in a cafe. The face of a girl with influenza coronavirus in a restaurant

(Andrey Zurahvlev/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus)

Now that all 50 states have loosened Coronavirus restrictions, businesses are slowly starting to re-open. A new survey asked Americans how comfortable they are going out in public. The results are rather low. 

 

  • 35%- Comfortable going out to eat
  • 32%- Comfortable going on vacation 
  • 31%- Comforable going to a mall
  • 29%- Comfortable going to a museum
  • 22%- Comfortable going to a movie theater
  • 21%- Comfortable going to a gym
  • 20%- Comfortable going to an amusement park
  • 17%- Comfortable going to a concert
  • 13%- Comfortable traveling abroad

 

Stay safe and healthy.

