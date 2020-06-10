Only 1/3 Of People Are Comfortable With Loosened COVID Rules
A new survey shows most people aren't ready to be among crowds during the pandemic.
June 10, 2020
Now that all 50 states have loosened Coronavirus restrictions, businesses are slowly starting to re-open. A new survey asked Americans how comfortable they are going out in public. The results are rather low.
- 35%- Comfortable going out to eat
- 32%- Comfortable going on vacation
- 31%- Comforable going to a mall
- 29%- Comfortable going to a museum
- 22%- Comfortable going to a movie theater
- 21%- Comfortable going to a gym
- 20%- Comfortable going to an amusement park
- 17%- Comfortable going to a concert
- 13%- Comfortable traveling abroad
Stay safe and healthy.