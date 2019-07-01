Oregon Man Serenades Cow With Saxaphone

July 1, 2019
Sybil
Who would have thought cows like sax?

An Oregon man, Rick Herrmann, made the discovery last week when he decided to try and serenade a group of cows, and they loved it!

Herrmann perofrmed 'Tequila,' 'Careless Whisper,' and 'Isn't She Lovely,' for the herd, and his daughter caught they performance on video. 

The video has gone crazy on Twitter with over 250,000 retweets and nearly 850,000 likes.

What did you think of the performance?

 

