Oregon Man Serenades Cow With Saxaphone

Who would have thought cows like sax?

An Oregon man, Rick Herrmann, made the discovery last week when he decided to try and serenade a group of cows, and they loved it!

Part one video:

my parents are such goofs they drove out to the backroads so my dad could play the cows the songs he’s been learning on the saxophone pt.1 pic.twitter.com/IHzgxtvo0N — Erin Herrmann (@erinmherrmann) June 26, 2019

Part two video:

pt.2 listen for the neighbor at the end pic.twitter.com/qdMCnZRzqh — Erin Herrmann (@erinmherrmann) June 26, 2019

Herrmann perofrmed 'Tequila,' 'Careless Whisper,' and 'Isn't She Lovely,' for the herd, and his daughter caught they performance on video.

The video has gone crazy on Twitter with over 250,000 retweets and nearly 850,000 likes.

What did you think of the performance?