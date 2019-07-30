Oregon Woman Arrested In Taco Bell Drive-Through After Pouring Cognac In Worker's Mouth

We've all heard the saying "Nothing good happens after midnight." Apparently Elianna Aguilar-Aguila has not.

As the 23-year-old Oregon woman stopped by her local Taco Bell drive-through at 1:30am, she bantered with the window worker. No biggie.

Apparently, she had an open bottle of Hennessey cognac in her car which she then allegedly shared with the restaurant employee. In my mind, the transaction went something like this:

Elianna Aguilar-Aguila: *pulls up to window, music bumpin'* "Ayyyyyyeeee!"

Taco Bell Worker: *shoulder shimmies and reacts with a smile* "Oh, someone's having fun tonight!"

EAA: *whips out Hennessey* "Want some?"

TBW: "Fourth meal, that's what I'm talking about!"

EAA: *Reaches out window, catches shirt sleeve on blinker signal, yells "Lean over."

TBW: *Cranes neck out, opens wide*

Sherriff's Office Sergeant: *turns on flashing lights*

That's completely hypothetical, but having been a drunk girl in a drive-through, I can totally see this going down. Officers arrested Aguilar-Aguila, and she blew a .12 at the jailhouse. (DISCLAIMER: Do not drink and drive. I was a passenger in a Lyft.)

