Oreo And Chips Ahoy Offer Patriotic Cookies For Fourth Of July

Just in time for Independence Day, Nabisco has announced limited editions of two of their most popular brands: Oreo and Chips Ahoy! Both cookies will commemorate the fourth of July by featuring red, white, and blue ingredients. The Oreo filling will be a triple-colored cream, as will the Chips Ahoy! chocolate chips.

The treats were originally created to honor the USA in the 2020 Olympics. Due to the Coronavirus delay of event, the patriotic cookies are now being used for our national holiday. Both are currently available at Walmart.