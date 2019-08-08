Oreo Debuts Specialty Cookies For Halloween And Christmas

The design is different, and the cream will be orange and red.

August 8, 2019
Sybil
Stack of Oreo cookies

(Tracey Patterson/ Getty Images)

Categories: 
Culture
Headlines
Nerd Talk

Oreo's specialty Halloween cookies have already hit shelves, and there's a new twist this year

There are five different imprints on the shell. The designs include a spiderweb, jack-o’-lantern, witch flying on a broomstick, ghost with “BOO!,” and a bat. The cream is orange. 

Some say “Too soon!”, I say “Not soon enough!” LETS GET SPOOKY! -- -- -- -- ➡️ http://www.youtube.com/familyfooddude

A post shared by Eric Koenreich (@familyfooddude) on

 

For Christmas, the crispy casing will have five individual holiday details. Some will be a snowflake, snowman, the word "JOY!", and penguin wearing a scarf. They should hit shelves toward the end of October, according to Delish

Tags: 
Oreos
seasonal
Cookies
Christmas
Halloween

