Oreo Debuts Specialty Cookies For Halloween And Christmas
The design is different, and the cream will be orange and red.
August 8, 2019
Oreo's specialty Halloween cookies have already hit shelves, and there's a new twist this year.
There are five different imprints on the shell. The designs include a spiderweb, jack-o’-lantern, witch flying on a broomstick, ghost with “BOO!,” and a bat. The cream is orange.
For Christmas, the crispy casing will have five individual holiday details. Some will be a snowflake, snowman, the word "JOY!", and penguin wearing a scarf. They should hit shelves toward the end of October, according to Delish.