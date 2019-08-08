Oreo Debuts Specialty Cookies For Halloween And Christmas

Oreo's specialty Halloween cookies have already hit shelves, and there's a new twist this year.

There are five different imprints on the shell. The designs include a spiderweb, jack-o’-lantern, witch flying on a broomstick, ghost with “BOO!,” and a bat. The cream is orange.

For Christmas, the crispy casing will have five individual holiday details. Some will be a snowflake, snowman, the word "JOY!", and penguin wearing a scarf. They should hit shelves toward the end of October, according to Delish.