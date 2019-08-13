Oscar Mayer To Unveil Hot Dog Ice Cream Sandwiches This Week

This is not a drill. For some reason, people think meat goes into dessert.

August 13, 2019
Sybil
Oscar Meyer Wiener Mobile

(Tim Boyle/ Getty Images)

Categories: 
Events
Headlines
Nerd Talk

A couple weeks ago, I was grossed out to hear about French's mustard-flavored ice cream.

Now, I'm absolutely revolted to learn about Oscar Mayer's latest concoction. It's called an Ice Dog sandwich. We've all had ice cream sandwiches, and yes, they're delicious. We've all had hot dogs, and ... the jury's still out.  What if we put the two together?

That's precisely what some innovator thought when creating this monstrosity. It includes candied hot dog bits, hot dog sweet cream, spicy Dijon gelato, and a cookie bun. Hard pass. The Wiener Mobile will be cruising around NYC tomorrow to distribute their newest creation. 

**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram**

Tags: 
oscar mayer
Ice Dog
hot dog
Ice Cream
Wiener Mobile

Recent Podcast Audio
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes