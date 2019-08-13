Oscar Mayer To Unveil Hot Dog Ice Cream Sandwiches This Week

A couple weeks ago, I was grossed out to hear about French's mustard-flavored ice cream.

Now, I'm absolutely revolted to learn about Oscar Mayer's latest concoction. It's called an Ice Dog sandwich. We've all had ice cream sandwiches, and yes, they're delicious. We've all had hot dogs, and ... the jury's still out. What if we put the two together?

That's precisely what some innovator thought when creating this monstrosity. It includes candied hot dog bits, hot dog sweet cream, spicy Dijon gelato, and a cookie bun. Hard pass. The Wiener Mobile will be cruising around NYC tomorrow to distribute their newest creation.

Who eats just mustard @Frenchs? Condiments were made for Oscar Mayer hot dogs. Say hello to the Oscar Mayer Ice Dog Sandwich - -- flavored ice cream, made with our better hot dogs, sandwiched with spicy mustard --. Do you want to try this? Coming in August-- #OscarMayerIceCream — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) August 1, 2019

Want to get your hands on our Ice Dog Sandwiches? -- -- Our @Wienermobile will be in NYC cruising around Bryant Park @ lunchtime on 8/14. Come find us if you want to taste ice cream history. -------- #OscarMayerIceCream pic.twitter.com/JUk9oUmmTl — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) August 9, 2019

