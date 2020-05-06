Peek Inside Jason Witten's $4.7M Home For Sale In Westlake
The former Dallas Cowboys tight end has listed his house before his family moves to Las Vegas.
Another Dallas Cowboys' legend is leaving the squad. 11-time Pro Bowler Jason Witten is moving his family to Las Vegas to finish out his NFL career with the Raiders.
Therefore, his mansion is on the market. The 17-room house in Westlake is listed for $4.685 million by Roxann Taylor and Dan Nicoloff of Engel & Völkers. The 8841 sq. ft. home features:
- 1.2-acre site in the luxurious Vaquero gated community
- Six bedrooms
- Six bathrooms, Two half baths
- Guest house
- Pool with slide and waterfall
- Four-car garage
- Wine cellar
- Five fireplaces
- Game room
- Gym
- Movie theater
Check out the video and photos from one of the realtors.
