Peek Inside Jason Witten's $4.7M Home For Sale In Westlake

Another Dallas Cowboys' legend is leaving the squad. 11-time Pro Bowler Jason Witten is moving his family to Las Vegas to finish out his NFL career with the Raiders.

Therefore, his mansion is on the market. The 17-room house in Westlake is listed for $4.685 million by Roxann Taylor and Dan Nicoloff of Engel & Völkers. The 8841 sq. ft. home features:

1.2-acre site in the luxurious Vaquero gated community

Six bedrooms

Six bathrooms, Two half baths

Guest house

Pool with slide and waterfall

Four-car garage

Wine cellar

Five fireplaces

Game room

Gym

Movie theater

Check out the video and photos from one of the realtors.

Happy Birthday, #82! You will be missed.