People Are Obsessed With Watching Cars Get Towed In Dallas
A YouTube channel films the parking lot action and then makes a mini-movie out of it.
March 16, 2020
A Youtube channel that posts surveillance footage of cars being towed has over 268,000 subscribers? Why? Because the owner of the channel makes each tow job into an SNL-type sketch.
The parking lot is located in Deep Ellum, and according to the GTOer network, the spaces are clearly marked with "No Parking" signs. So, an employee of VirtBiz, the company who owns the lot, took matters into his own hands by putting rule-breakers on blast. Here's one example of their most recent outlaw.
