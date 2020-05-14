People Are Re-Creating Works Of Art In New Museum Challenge
The items being used range from hysterical to luxurious.
I'm constantly fascinated by the creativity of people who are trapped at home. There's a new trend on social media called the Museum Challenge where people are re-creating famous works of art using random objects like toilet paper, stones, even cats. Check out some of the best ones.
Pour emboîter le pas et répondre au défi des collègues, le @dnmade_objet_innsoc_vaureal a relevé le #gettymuseumchallenge Reconnaîtrez - vous les tableaux : - Autoportrait au collier d'épines et colibri, Frida Kahlo , 1940 - l'hortensia et les deux sœurs, Berthe Morisot , 1894 - Salomé reçoit la tête de Saint Jean Baptiste, Le Caravage, 1607 - Le coquelicot, Kees Van Dongen, 1919 - La mer agitée à Etretat, Claude Monet, 1883 - Les pommes masquées, René Magritte, 1966 - Ohhh... alright..., Roy Lichtenstein, 1964 - Portrait de Mme Flandrin, J.H Flandrin, 1846 Bravo pour ces mises en scène, et merci aux accessoiristes dans les familles des étudiants!
