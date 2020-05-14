People Are Re-Creating Works Of Art In New Museum Challenge

The items being used range from hysterical to luxurious.

May 14, 2020
Sybil
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge views the 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' by Johannes Vermeer as she visits the Mauritshuis Gallery during a solo visit to the Hague on October 11, 2016 in the Hague, Netherlands.

(Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images)

I'm constantly fascinated by the creativity of people who are trapped at home. There's a new trend on social media called the Museum Challenge where people are re-creating famous works of art using random objects like toilet paper, stones, even cats. Check out some of the best ones. 

Getting so many outfit ideas for when we’re back in the office. Young girl with a ruffled collar, Juana Romani, 1892,private collection . . . . . . . . . . . . @tussenkunstenquarantaine @gettymuseum #tussenkunstenquarantaine #betweenartandquarantine #gettymuseumchallenge #gettymuseum #museumchallenge #museumfromhome #artathome #art #instaart #artgram #artlovers #arthistory #19thcentury #nineteenthcentury #19thcenturyart #juanaromani #womenartists #femaleartist #womeninart #frenchart #frenchartist #costumehistory #dresshistory #fashionhistory #history #historygirls

A post shared by Hannah Emily Glennon (@hannahemilyglennon) on

Лаури Бланк - «Изящество» Lauri Blank - “Frances” _______________________________________________________ -- @miglekel #tussenkunstenquarantaine #art @tussenkunstenquarantaine #painting #флэшмоб #картины #искусство #лаурибланк #museumfromhome #museumathome #quarantine #изоляция #isolation @gettymuseum #gettymuseum #gettymuseumchallenge #americanart #modernart #artathome #museumart #museumchallenge #betweenartandquarantine #gettychallenge #covidartmuseum #covidclassics #remake #stayhome #lauriblank @lauriblank #изящество #frances #еленакаяджи #изоизоляция

A post shared by Елена Каяджи (@e_kayadzhi) on

Vincent Van Woof #artathome __________ #throwbackthursday #tussenkunstenquarantaine #gettymuseumchallenge #museumfromhome #museumchallenge #mettwinning #artathomechallenge #gettychallenge #artrecreation #betweenartandquarantine #artenquarantaine #usedprops✔️ #covidclassics #art #dogsofinstagram #doggosdoingthings #doggo #doggy #dog #foxredlab #vangogh

A post shared by Moose (@moose_foxy_doggo) on

So cheesy -- #tussenkunstenquarantaine #betweenartandquarantine #artchallenge #usedprops✔️ @atrapenard

A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on

Date night -- #tussenkunstenquarantaine #betweenartandquarantine #artenquarantaine #artchallenge #usedprops✔️ @charliethetuna1

A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on

Tea time --#tussenkunstenquarantaine #betweenartandquarantine #artenquarantaine #artchallenge #usedprops✔️ #swipeformore @laurabelconde

A post shared by Tussen Kunst & Quarantaine (@tussenkunstenquarantaine) on

#wow #challenge #museumfromhome #magritte #gliamanti #gettymuseumchallenge

A post shared by Michele Mazzoldi (@michelemazzoldi) on

Пабло Пикассо «Арлекин и его подружка» (странствующие гимнасты). 1901 #изоизоляция #panna_dolla

A post shared by МИШКИ ТЕДДИ -- TEDDY BEAR (@panna.dolla) on

Ненад Миркович - «Балерина» -- Nenad Mirkovich - “Ballerina” ___________________________________________________ -- @miglekel @tussenkunstenquarantaine @gettymuseum #tussenkunstenquarantaine #art #painting #флэшмоб #картины #искусство #nenadmirkovich #балерина #ballerina #museumfromhome #museumathome #quarantine #изоляция #isolation #gettymuseum #gettymuseumchallenge #americanart #modernart #artathome #museumart #museumchallenge #betweenartandquarantine #gettychallenge #covidartmuseum #covidclassics #remake #stayhome #еленакаяджи #изоизоляция

A post shared by Елена Каяджи (@e_kayadzhi) on

Pour emboîter le pas et répondre au défi des collègues, le @dnmade_objet_innsoc_vaureal a relevé le #gettymuseumchallenge @tussenkunstenquarantaine @gettymuseum Reconnaîtrez - vous les tableaux : - Autoportrait au collier d’épines et colibri, Frida Kahlo , 1940 - l’hortensia et les deux sœurs, Berthe Morisot , 1894 - Salomé reçoit la tête de Saint Jean Baptiste, Le Caravage, 1607 - Le coquelicot, Kees Van Dongen, 1919 - La mer agitée à Etretat, Claude Monet, 1883 - Les pommes masquées, René Magritte, 1966 - Ohhh... alright..., Roy Lichtenstein, 1964 - Portrait de Mme Flandrin, J.H Flandrin, 1846 Bravo pour ces mises en scène, et merci aux accessoiristes dans les familles des étudiants!

A post shared by dnmade_objet_innsoc_vaureal (@dnmade_objet_innsoc_vaureal) on

“Mask of Fear”, Paul Klee (1932). #recreateart #museumchallenge #googlyeyes #googlyeyesmakeeverythingbetter #stayhome #socialdistancing #betweenartandquarantine #gettymuseumchallenge #potato #abstractart #paulklee #paulkleemuseum

A post shared by YourCOVIDPals (@yourcovidpals) on

 

