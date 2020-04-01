People Re-Enacting Phil Collins' Drum Solo Is Now A Thing
They're using cabinet doors, pots, pans, even kickboxing bags in these videos.
April 1, 2020
While under quarantine, people are flocking to TikTok to re-enact Phil Collins' drum solo from "In the Air Tonight".
The videos are just as funny as you would hope!
April 1, 2020
April 1, 2020
April 1, 2020
April 1, 2020
April 1, 2020
April 1, 2020
April 1, 2020
**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok**