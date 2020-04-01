People Re-Enacting Phil Collins' Drum Solo Is Now A Thing

They're using cabinet doors, pots, pans, even kickboxing bags in these videos.

April 1, 2020
Sybil
Phil Collins performs during a stop of his Not Dead Yet Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

While under quarantine, people are flocking to TikTok to re-enact Phil Collins' drum solo from "In the Air Tonight". 

The videos are just as funny as you would hope!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

