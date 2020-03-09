Plano Is The 2nd Happiest City In America Says New Study

WalletHub released its annual list of the Happiest Cities in America.

The personal finance site factored in: depression rate, income-growth rate, and average leisure time spent per day. Here are the results:



Top 20 Happiest Cities in America

1. Fremont, CA

2. Plano, TX

3. San Jose, CA

4. Irvine, CA

5. Madison, WI

6. Sioux Falls, SD

7. Huntington Beach, CA

8. Scottsdale, AZ

9. Santa Rosa, CA

10. Pearl City, HI

11. Bismarck, ND

12. Fargo, ND

13. Lincoln, NE

14. San Francisco, CA

15. Overland Park, KS

16. Santa Clarita, CA

17. Oceanside, CA

18. Glendale, CA

19. Anaheim, CA

20. Cape Coral, FL



According to the press release, here are some key stats:

Miami, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale and Pembroke Pines, Florida, all have the lowest depression rate, 12.50 percent, which is 2.3 times lower than in Charleston, West Virginia, the city with the highest at 28.90 percent.

Laredo, Texas, has the lowest number of suicides per 100,000 residents, 4.78, which is 7.3 times lower than in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the city with the highest at 34.80.

Fremont, California, has the lowest separation & divorce rate, 15.06 percent, which is 3.2 times lower than in Detroit, the city with the highest at 48.13 percent.

Overland Park, Kansas, has the lowest share of adults sleeping less than 7 hours per night, 25.60 percent, which is two times lower than in Detroit, the city with the highest at 50.10 percent.

Cheyenne, Wyoming, has the lowest average commute time, 14.40 minutes, which is 2.9 times lower than in New York, the city with the highest at 41.20 minutes.

**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok**