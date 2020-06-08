Prince's Estate Posts His Handwritten Note About Intolerance

On what would have been his 62nd birthday, Prince's estate posted a handwritten note from the late artist. The Minneapolis native spoke about loving everyone in the sweet memo.

Prince dedicated his life to speaking out against injustice, advocating for black excellence, and spreading the message of "Love 4 One Another." In this note that he kept in his personal archives, he wrote a message that still resonates today. "Nothing more ugly in the whole wide world than INTOLERANCE (between) Black, white, red, yellow, boy or girl. INTOLERANCE." #Love4OneAnother #Prince