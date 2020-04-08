Quarantined Couple Creates Mini-Museum For Their Pet Gerbils
A couple of Londoners set up a fake diorama for their pets complete with art replicas.
People all over the world are trapped at home as we wait out the COVID-19 pandemic. Although many of us are vegging out watching Netflix, some of the more creative types are being far more productive.
Reddit user Mariannabe posted: "Day 14 of quarantine: Me and my boyfriend spent the whole day to set up an art gallery for our gerbils." She included photos and video of their cute pets, Pandoro and Tiramisú, checking out the exhibits.
ชายหญิงในลอนดอนคู่หนึ่งที่รักงานศิลปะ เกิดความคิดสร้างสรรค์หลังต้องกักตัวในบ้านมานาน2สัปดาห์ ใช้เวลาหนึ่งวันสร้างพิพิธภัณฑ์ศิลปะให้สัตว์เลี้ยงที่เป็นหนูเจอร์บิลสองตัวเดินเที่ยวชม— Gratitude DNA (@GratitudeDNA) April 7, 2020
วันนี้ทำอะไรดีๆให้สัตว์เลี้ยงแล้วหรือยัง ----
ภาพจาก: Mariannabe/reddit/Hyperallergic/Yakanak News pic.twitter.com/BEqXRwUzTT
อ้าว...ผู้เข้าชมงานศิลปะแทะเฟอร์นิเจอร์ของพิพิธภัณฑ์ซะแล้ว -- เรียกยาม..ด่วน!— Gratitude DNA (@GratitudeDNA) April 7, 2020
ขอบคุณคลิปจาก: Mariannabe -- pic.twitter.com/I8KOxh65q3
Clearly, I need to up my parenting game to keep my mutts entertained.