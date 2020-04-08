Quarantined Couple Creates Mini-Museum For Their Pet Gerbils

A couple of Londoners set up a fake diorama for their pets complete with art replicas.

April 8, 2020
Sybil
Two pet gerbils standing at attention

(Svetlanistaya/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus)

People all over the world are trapped at home as we wait out the COVID-19 pandemic. Although many of us are vegging out watching Netflix, some of the more creative types are being far more productive. 

Reddit user Mariannabe posted: "Day 14 of quarantine: Me and my boyfriend spent the whole day to set up an art gallery for our gerbils." She included photos and video of their cute pets, Pandoro and Tiramisú, checking out the exhibits.

Clearly, I need to up my parenting game to keep my mutts entertained. 

