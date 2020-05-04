Quarantined Couples Are Noticing Pet Peeves About Partners
When you're trapped under the same roof with someone 24 hours a day, you really start to pick up on things.
Over the weekend, I saw a funny trend on Twitter. It's people who are on lockdown together starting to notice pet peeves about their partners that they hadn't picked up on before. Anyone who's been married can likely relate to these funny observations.
nooooooooo https://t.co/5XkP8eVWB0 pic.twitter.com/0gMM87eOfB— Mahita Gajanan (@mahitagajanan) April 30, 2020
You didnt include this rage inducing response from my wife ?— Peacemaker (@INDOE_RO) April 30, 2020
Me "Want do you want for dinner?"
Her "What do you want?"
Im asking you . If I asked myself I would just buy it and hope that you havent suddenly decide to not like whatever it is .
@viennasausage08 slurping. Chewing. Breathing— Sarah (@_sarahdactyl13) April 30, 2020
if my husband mutters “wow” while watching the fuckin national geographic channel one more time, i’m divorcing him. it’s over.— Fun Guy To Be With (@hotpriestlover) April 30, 2020
This one is for all the quarantined couples <3 pic.twitter.com/bVpEH0OlsT— Taylor Ortega (@taylor_ortega) April 8, 2020