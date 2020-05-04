Quarantined Couples Are Noticing Pet Peeves About Partners

Over the weekend, I saw a funny trend on Twitter. It's people who are on lockdown together starting to notice pet peeves about their partners that they hadn't picked up on before. Anyone who's been married can likely relate to these funny observations.

You didnt include this rage inducing response from my wife ?

Me "Want do you want for dinner?"

Her "What do you want?"

Im asking you . If I asked myself I would just buy it and hope that you havent suddenly decide to not like whatever it is . — Peacemaker (@INDOE_RO) April 30, 2020

if my husband mutters “wow” while watching the fuckin national geographic channel one more time, i’m divorcing him. it’s over. — Fun Guy To Be With (@hotpriestlover) April 30, 2020