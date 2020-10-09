Raccoon Vs. Reporter: Hilarious Video Shows Broadcaster Fending Off An Animal

Tuesday night, CNN reporter Joe Johns was about to do a live shot from the front lawn of the White House, but he was interrupted. The cause of his disturbance? A raccoon.

Apparently, many broadcasters and news crews have been perturbed by these cute critters who have invaded 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Johns wasn't having it. He shooed the animal away multiple times, and the camera was rolling the entire time. His outburst resulted in this hilarious video.