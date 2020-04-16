Restaurant Now Offering Pizza That Looks Like Joe Exotic
Tony Baloney's pizzeria in New Jersey has created a pie that resembles the Tiger King.
A pizzeria in New Jersey is capitalizing off the success of Netflix's popular documentary Tiger King. Tony Baloney's has created a pie that is supposed to look like Joe Exotic's mug shot.
Ingredients include prosciutto, vodka sauce, mozzarella, and balsamic honey. I don't quite see it, do you?
Joe Exotic’s Mugshot Has Been Turned Into A Pizza https://t.co/Ctj0v0jqNp pic.twitter.com/0INuIDW8Y5— Amy ღ ☢ ★★★ (@amy_baker22) April 16, 2020