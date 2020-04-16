Restaurant Now Offering Pizza That Looks Like Joe Exotic

Tony Baloney's pizzeria in New Jersey has created a pie that resembles the Tiger King.

April 16, 2020
Sybil
One of the 39 tigers rescued in 2017 from Joe Exotic's G.W. Exotic Animal Park relaxes at the Wild Animal Sanctuary on April 5, 2020 in Keenesburg, Colorado.

(Mark Piscotty/ Getty Images)

A pizzeria in New Jersey is capitalizing off the success of Netflix's popular documentary Tiger King. Tony Baloney's has created a pie that is supposed to look like Joe Exotic's mug shot. 

Ingredients include prosciutto, vodka sauce, mozzarella, and balsamic honey. I don't quite see it, do you? 

