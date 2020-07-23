RuPaul's Drag Race Announces Another Spin-Off That Takes Place In Las Vegas
RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue debuts August 21st at 7pm on VH1.
RuPaul’s Drag Race is expanding yet again. In addition to the original franchise and multiple spinoffs (RuPaul's Drag U, RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars, and RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race), the founding production company World of Wonder announced another show to add to the family.
A six-part docu-series titled RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue will focus on the cast of Ru's Las Vegas residency RuPaul's Drag Race Live! The show will feature six former contestants: Yvie Oddly, Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo, Asia O’Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, and Naomi Smalls as they prepare for their performances in Sin City. RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue premieres August 21st at 7pm on VH1.