RuPaul's Drag Race Announces Another Spin-Off That Takes Place In Las Vegas

RuPaul’s Drag Race is expanding yet again. In addition to the original franchise and multiple spinoffs (RuPaul's Drag U, RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars, and RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race), the founding production company World of Wonder announced another show to add to the family.

A six-part docu-series titled RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue will focus on the cast of Ru's Las Vegas residency RuPaul's Drag Race Live! The show will feature six former contestants: Yvie Oddly, Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo, Asia O’Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, and Naomi Smalls as they prepare for their performances in Sin City. RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue premieres August 21st at 7pm on VH1.