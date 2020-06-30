Ryan Reynolds Crashes X-Men Virtual Reunion In The Best Way Possible

Everyone is doing virtual reunions these days, and X-Men were no exception. So, Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Famke Janssen, Halle Berry, Ian McKellan, Sophie Turner and James McAvoy were on a video chat when we suddenly hear a familiar voice. It's Ryan Reynolds crashing the call.

One by one, the actors start making up excuses to leave the conference, and Deadpool is left at the end being his smartass self. Worth a watch if you're a fan of Marvel Cinematic Universe!