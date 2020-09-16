Samuel L. Jackson Will Teach You How To Swear In 15 Languages

The only caveat is that you register to vote.

September 16, 2020
Sybil
Samuel L. Jackson at the world premiere of "The Banker" at the National Civil Rights Museum on March 02, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee.

(Greg Campbell/ Getty Images)

Categories: 
Culture
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Everyone's favorite foul-mouthed actor dropped a funny message yesterday. 

In an effort to get more people registered to vote, he offers to teach you how to swear in 15 different languages. He needs at least 2500 new sign-ups in order to make good on the deal. 

Tags: 
Samuel L. Jackson
Vote
register
headcount
viral
Swear
Cuss words