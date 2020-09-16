Samuel L. Jackson Will Teach You How To Swear In 15 Languages
The only caveat is that you register to vote.
September 16, 2020
Everyone's favorite foul-mouthed actor dropped a funny message yesterday.
In an effort to get more people registered to vote, he offers to teach you how to swear in 15 different languages. He needs at least 2500 new sign-ups in order to make good on the deal.
Listen up - If 2500 of you click a voting action below to make sure you’re #GoodToVote, I will teach you to swear in 15 different languages. Go to https://t.co/nVk8WzUm8N now! pic.twitter.com/g4eUmHwuP9— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) September 14, 2020