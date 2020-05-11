Saturday Night Live Wraps Season With Another Virtual Show

It included Alec Baldwin, Boyz II Men, and a Mothers' Day tribute.

May 11, 2020
Sybil
Lorne Michaels and cast and crew of 'Saturday Night Live' accept the Outstanding Variety Sketch Series award for 'Saturday Night Live' onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

(Kevin Winter/ Getty Images)

In its third socially-distanced episode, Saturday Night Live wrapped up the 45th season with Kristen Wiig, Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey, Boyz II Men, Babyface, and lots of Mothers' Day honors

It's been incredible watching the talented cast, crew, and writers pull together a virtual show the past few weeks, and this one was no different. The Boyz II Men performance was especially heartwarming because photos of the actors and their moms scrolled across the background. 

 

