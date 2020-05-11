Saturday Night Live Wraps Season With Another Virtual Show

In its third socially-distanced episode, Saturday Night Live wrapped up the 45th season with Kristen Wiig, Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey, Boyz II Men, Babyface, and lots of Mothers' Day honors.

It's been incredible watching the talented cast, crew, and writers pull together a virtual show the past few weeks, and this one was no different. The Boyz II Men performance was especially heartwarming because photos of the actors and their moms scrolled across the background.

Video of Boyz II Men ft. Babyface: A Song for Mama (At Home) - SNL