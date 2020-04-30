Sheryl Underwood Causes Controversy Talking About Dirk Nude

Yesterday, on the CBS show The Talk, one of the hosts commented on former Dallas Mavericks' player Dirk Nowitzki's man-parts. Sheryl Underwood claims she was in the locker room when "his towel just spread apart" and she thought to herself, "that is so big and pretty."

The video quickly made its way to Twitter, and people are commenting on whether or not a male talk host would be allowed to say that about a female athlete. As a woman who worked in the sports industry for nearly a decade of my career, I know the rules. I was informed before I was given credentials that it's inappropriate to even glance in the direction of a fallen towel. If you do catch a glimpse, you never speak of it publicly. Sure, some players could do an entire interview in the buff, and that's their prerogative. However, as professional journalists, we don't mention it. We don't look at it. We don't think about it.

I honestly don't care that she said these remarks, and I would imagine Dirk feels the same because he's so carefree. There are people who are insulted, though, given the current climate. If the shoe was on the other foot, is there a double standard?