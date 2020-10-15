Singer Nena Implies That She Thinks COVID-19 Isn't Real

Nena, the German singer, recently posted a message that many are interpreting as her opinion on Coronavirus.

The "99 LuftBallons" artist took to Instagram to share a .gif of a woman (possibly herself) standing in a field holding a white flag. The caption was written in German, but Google Translate converted it to the following:

I have my deep faith in God. Hence my trust in life. And I have my common sense, which breaks down the information and the scare tactics that are pouring in from the outside. And so it is possible for me not to let myself be drawn into the darkness hypnotized by fear. Let's go into the light and stand for love, because despite all the madness we are experiencing here, I believe and know that the positive change can no longer be stopped. #love is the answer #light

A lot of people have surmised that the artist is alluding to her take on COVID-19. If that's the case, it would appear that Nena is suggesting the pandemic isn't as serious as it actually is. It's somewhat vague, but I can see how that would be assumed. Coincidentally enough, her new album Licht drops tomorrow. What do you think her note means?