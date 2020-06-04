Six Flags And Hurricane Harbor Will Open This Month

Six Flags over Texas and Hurricane Harbor in Arlington will open this month. The theme park announced new regulations for guests and staff. From the press release:

Six Flags Over Texas Reopens June​ 19 to Members and Season Pass Holders and June​ 22 to the General Public. On behalf of everyone at Six Flags Over Texas, we are so excited to welcome you back to our park and can't wait to share the thrills with you once again. In accordance with Governor Abbott's Phase III reopening guidelines, the parks will operate at reduced attendance levels.



Starting June​ 19-21 we will be open to Members and Season Pass Holders who have made a reservation. The parks will then gradually increase attendance levels and open to all guests throughout the month. Thank you for your patience and loyalty as we, too, have been taken on a wild ride throughout this time. Even though we are still adjusting to our new normal, we are confident that by working together and taking new safety measures, we can still provide you a safe and healthy environment to make memories that will last a lifetime.

Hurricane Harbor Arlington Opens June​ 2020!

We're drenched with delight to announce that we're REOPENING June​ 18! That's right, it's time to reconnect with your friends and family and SPLASH into summer with another hydro-fueled season at Hurricane Harbor Arlington!



Starting June​ 18-21 we will be open to Members and Season Pass Holders who made a reservation and June​ 22 to the general public with a reservation. We've missed you and have been getting ready for you to experience a safe and fun environment as we adjust to our new normal. There's no better place to get out of the house and dive into some thrills and relaxation than at Hurricane Harbor Arlington.