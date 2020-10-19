Slash Says He Used To Despise Playing "Sweet Child O' Mine"
The Guns N' Roses guitarist finally came to appreciate the song.
A recent list posted by Loudwire names the songs that famous artists hated to perform.
Usually, they were hit songs, so the musician would get tired of having to constantly play it. Slash from Guns N' Roses said he used to loathe playing "Sweet Child O' Mine", but he's grown to appreciate it since so many people love the #1 hit. Other artists who complained about their own product include:
- Brian May from Queen- "Don't Stop Me Now"
- Beastie Boys- "Fight for Your Right (to Party)"
- Robert Plant from Led Zeppelin- "Stairway to Heaven"
- James Hetfield from Metallica- "Escape"
- Kurt Cobain from Nirvana- "Smells Like Teen Spirit"
- Jani Lane from Warrant- "Cherry Pie"