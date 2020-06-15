SNL Alum Jay Pharaoh Was Mistakenly Held By LA Police
He tells the harrowing story of having a knee on his neck during a case of mistaken identity.
June 15, 2020
Jay Pharaoh recently told a harrowing story about being held by police in a case of mistaken identity.
Days before the killing of George Floyd, the former SNL star had a similar experience. He was walking down a street in Los Angeles when police stopped him, told him to get on the ground, drew their guns, and kneeled on his neck. A nearby surveillance camera captured the entire incident. Pharaoh recapped the story, and posted footage on his Instagram page.
Proud to have collabed w/ so many influencers on this one, @theonlycarey thank you for allowing me to express my situation w/ temperance. #blacklivesmatter #BlackFilter #jaypharoah #blackandproud