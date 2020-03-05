State Fair of Texas Announces 2020 Theme Will Be Texas Icons

The State Fair of Texas announced this year's theme, and the concept is Texas Icons.

According to the press release:

Lone Star State is no stranger to iconic imagery. When you hear Texas, there are certain things and certain people that spring to mind – modern marvels like Dr Pepper®, Selena, Blue Bell® Ice Cream, George Strait, and our beloved Big Tex®, to those who laid the foundation for our state like Stephen F. Austin, Juan Seguin, and Sam Houston. Everything is bigger in Texas, including our icons. This year, the State Fair of Texas is excited to honor those larger than life symbols of our state through the 2020 theme, “Celebrating Texas Icons.”

From the Panhandle to the Gulf of Mexico, and everything in between, our state has produced historic emblems in seemingly every aspect of life. Bluebonnets, armadillos, prickly pear cactuses, and a yellow rose are instantly synonymous with Texas. Friday night lights and Sunday afternoon television screens highlight the love we share for the game of football, no matter which team we support. The state exudes talent – singers like Willie Nelson and Beyoncé, actors like Matthew McConaughey and Eva Longoria, innovators like Carroll Shelby, activists like Juanita J. Craft, three past presidents, and many more exemplify the broad impact Texas has on modern day culture.

“Every year, we strive to commemorate and celebrate the Lone Star State, and all those who make our great state what it is,” said Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas President. “This year’s theme is symbolic of all of our efforts to recognize the legendary status our icons have in our state’s culture, and throughout the world – from details in fairground attractions to museum exhibits showcasing their accomplishments.”

Illustrating this year’s theme, the artwork highlights iconic imagery of the Lone Star State, including oil derricks, mockingbirds, bluebonnets, armadillos, and, of course the 55-foot cowboy himself, Big Tex.

Come celebrate the Lone Star State, deep in the heart of Dallas. The 2020 State Fair of Texas runs September 25 through October 18 at historic Fair Park.

The accompanying video features everything from armadillos to Willie Nelson.

Video of Celebrating Texas Icons - The Fair&#039;s 2020 Theme!

