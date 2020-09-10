State Fair Of Texas Will Offer Many Virtual Activities This Year

Although the State Fair of Texas is not technically open this year, they're still hosting a lot of events to make it feel like you're actually there. As previously reported, they're offering a drive-through food experience on weekends from September 25th- October 18th.

Today they announced they will also hold cyber activities for fairgoers to participate in from the safety of your own home. Options include: cooking classes from concessionaires, virtual car shows, online exhibits and sales from artisan vendors, craft tours, and even CG rides on the Texas Star ferris wheel. See the complete line-up here.

Next Wednesday they will also erect Big Tex, their 55-foot-tall mascot. He will be donning a COVID-19 face mask of course. They are scheduling drive-through photo opportunities so you won't miss your annual picture with the legendary cowboy. Book your timeslot here.