State Fair of Texas Debuts This Year's Free Concert Series Line-Up
More than 45 Texas artists will be on four different stages at 2019 State Fair of Texas
It's hard to believe we're only 70 days away from this year's State Fair of Texas.
The State Fair of Texas offers FREE daily live music by Texas musicians on four stages across the fairgrounds. There will be over 45 different musical acts during the 24-day run. With genres ranging from rock & roll to country and jazz to R&B, this year’s Lone Star Music Series has something for everyone.
CLICK HERE for the list of 2019 show schedules for each stage.
CLICK HERE for previously announced shows scheduled for main stage.
We are excited to share with y'all for the first time ever, ALL bands performing on our side stages throughout the fairgrounds will be ALL Texas bands! --❤Covering all types of genres, the Bud Light, Dr Pepper , Coca-Cola, & Texas Monthly Stage will be filled with extraordinary talent during the 24-days of the State Fair of Texas- All the more reason to get your season pass today! -------- Find the complete lineup of talent on our Live Music page under ‘Plan Your Visit’ at BigTex.com
This year's theme is “Celebrating Texas Creativity.” The Fair takes place Friday, September 27 through Sunday, October 20.
