State Fair of Texas Debuts This Year's Free Concert Series Line-Up

It's hard to believe we're only 70 days away from this year's State Fair of Texas.

The State Fair of Texas offers FREE daily live music by Texas musicians on four stages across the fairgrounds. There will be over 45 different musical acts during the 24-day run. With genres ranging from rock & roll to country and jazz to R&B, this year’s Lone Star Music Series has something for everyone.

CLICK HERE for the list of 2019 show schedules for each stage.

CLICK HERE for previously announced shows scheduled for main stage.

This year's theme is “Celebrating Texas Creativity.” The Fair takes place Friday, September 27 through Sunday, October 20.

