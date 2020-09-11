Statler Hotel Created An Incredible Replica Of The State Fair
The pop-up event called "Fair Play" opens today.
There are so many ways to enjoy the State Fair of Texas this year even though it's technically been canceled.
Statler Hotel in downtown Dallas created a pop-up event called "Fair Play" that will satisfy all your carnival cravings. The have corn dogs, funnel cakes, and plenty of fried foods. Plus, there will be midway games and even a butter sculpture of Elvis Presley. Add bonus: it looks like an incredible place to snap some whimsical Instagram photos.
THE STATLER HAS TRANSFORMED INTO A STATE FAIR POP UP FOR THE NEXT TWO WEEKENDS! - We love how so many Dallas establishments have joined in to help our community make up for no State Fair this year, with themed menus, food trucks and more! And @thestatler might take the cake for the most epic pop up! - Called Fair Play, the Statler has transformed its 12,000 sq ft @statlerballroom into an interactive state fair-inspired photo installation & activity zone. We toured ourselves today, as they prepare to officially open tomorrow, for the next two Friday-Sunday’s! (9/11-9/13, 9/18-20) - Upon entering, you’re greeted with massive balloon installations by @lushra. Head through the replica Midway arch to find photo experiences activations, a butter sculpture and all the Fair-themed decor and bright lights. - A bar serves up on theme drinks, and you can head downstairs to @scout_dallas, the “TX Fare & Midway” with fair foods like foot long corn dogs and fried s’mores, drink specials and games like horseshoe and corn hole! - Seriously, it is sensory overload, in the best way! And The Statler is making sure they are hosting this pop up in a safe and socially distanced way - you must wear masks and you’ll select a specific date and one hour time period for tickets; which are $10 each and include 1 “Fare” ticket redeemable for 2 food or beverage tastings. So hurry to tag your friends and get tickets at theStatlerdallas.com/fair-play, because time slots are already filling up and selling out! - P.S. kids are welcome too and if they are 6 or younger, entry is FREE! Also, if you want to participate in restaurant week, @overeasydallas, @sferecodallas and @primos_mx_kitchen all have fair-inspired menus (and that includes hot Cheeto crusted avocado fries at Primos!)