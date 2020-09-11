Statler Hotel Created An Incredible Replica Of The State Fair

There are so many ways to enjoy the State Fair of Texas this year even though it's technically been canceled.

Statler Hotel in downtown Dallas created a pop-up event called "Fair Play" that will satisfy all your carnival cravings. The have corn dogs, funnel cakes, and plenty of fried foods. Plus, there will be midway games and even a butter sculpture of Elvis Presley. Add bonus: it looks like an incredible place to snap some whimsical Instagram photos.