Sting's Daughter Helps Fulfill A Fan's Dying Wish
A New York policeman wanted Sting to have artwork he had painted of the singer.
A police officer in New York had a dying wish involving his favorite artist Sting. Domingo Santiago was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and was no longer able to paint.
Until that point, he had created a single canvas of The Police frontman. Before Santiago passed, his daughter asked what he wanted to do with the artwork. His answer? "Give it to Sting." Through the power of social media, his daughter was able to connect with Sting's daughter and get the beautiful artwork to him.
THE EAGLE HAS LANDED. Thanks so much to @sumnermickey for helping get our precious cargo to her father. She’s also teamed up with Elizabeth to create a fundraiser in Domingo’s memory. All donations will benefit the National MS society, and aid in the fight to end Multiple Sclerosis forever. So let’s keep the party going! Link in bio.