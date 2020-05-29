Sting's Daughter Helps Fulfill A Fan's Dying Wish

A police officer in New York had a dying wish involving his favorite artist Sting. Domingo Santiago was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and was no longer able to paint.

Until that point, he had created a single canvas of The Police frontman. Before Santiago passed, his daughter asked what he wanted to do with the artwork. His answer? "Give it to Sting." Through the power of social media, his daughter was able to connect with Sting's daughter and get the beautiful artwork to him.